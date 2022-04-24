Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Position Increased by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 1.8% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $16,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth $502,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 17.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

Shares of BAM traded down $2.77 on Friday, hitting $51.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,889,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,161. The company has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.99.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

