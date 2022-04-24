Bunzl’s (BNZL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BNZL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,625 ($34.15) to GBX 2,800 ($36.43) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($42.94) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bunzl to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,750 ($35.78) to GBX 2,950 ($38.38) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,530 ($32.92) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,897.14 ($37.69).

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at GBX 3,082 ($40.10) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £10.40 billion and a PE ratio of 23.38. Bunzl has a 12 month low of GBX 2,205.50 ($28.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,167.27 ($41.21). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,909.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,805.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 40.80 ($0.53) dividend. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $16.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 4,942 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,110 ($40.46), for a total transaction of £153,696.20 ($199,969.03). Also, insider Richard Howes sold 13,004 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,049 ($39.67), for a total value of £396,491.96 ($515,862.56). Insiders sold a total of 29,669 shares of company stock valued at $89,062,408 in the last 90 days.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

