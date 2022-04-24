Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 2,009 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,913,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,426,570. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $213.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.58 and a 200 day moving average of $79.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

