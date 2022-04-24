Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 33,149 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,149 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000.

SCHE stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.25. 5,103,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,584. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.41. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

