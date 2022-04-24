Callahan Advisors LLC Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 53.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698,150 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 36.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,116 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Welltower by 46.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,362,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,584 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter valued at $51,936,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Welltower by 7.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,423,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,127,000 after acquiring an additional 601,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of WELL stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.94. 1,917,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,487. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.74 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 312.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

Welltower Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.