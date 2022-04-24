Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases 37,059 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,059 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 2.6% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $23,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 7,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.13. 22,156,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,927,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $61.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.18.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

