Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases 4,414 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.4% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Chevron by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 450,933 shares of company stock worth $61,715,578. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.59.

NYSE:CVX traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,160,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,199,291. The company has a market capitalization of $316.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.47. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

