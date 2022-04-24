Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases 681 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,391 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Starbucks by 5.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in Starbucks by 7.0% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $3,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.35.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $77.92. 10,308,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,032,270. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $77.78 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

