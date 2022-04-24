Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases 999 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in IQVIA by 72.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in IQVIA by 53.3% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV stock traded down $8.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,096. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.61 and a twelve month high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

