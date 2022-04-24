Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 1,104 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in TJX Companies by 55.8% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $646,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510,236 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,510 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,224,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $278,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,744 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $518,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,594,906 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $348,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,585 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.30.

Shares of TJX traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.71. 5,424,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,210,298. The company has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.