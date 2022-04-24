Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 2,098 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,782 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Walmart by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 960,146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $133,825,000 after purchasing an additional 54,723 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT traded down $3.01 on Friday, hitting $156.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,012,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,020,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.75. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.01 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $7,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.