Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.69 and a beta of 0.84. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 45,417.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 16.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 28.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at approximately $630,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

