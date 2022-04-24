Cameco (TSE:CCO) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CCO. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cameco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cameco from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight Capital raised Cameco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a C$37.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.09.

Shares of TSE CCO opened at C$35.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$14.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -135.73. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$19.68 and a 52 week high of C$41.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01.

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$465.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 10,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.78, for a total value of C$325,098.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$441,292.86. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 9,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.84, for a total transaction of C$336,902.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,748 shares in the company, valued at C$931,900.32. Insiders have sold 37,482 shares of company stock worth $1,147,416 over the last 90 days.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

