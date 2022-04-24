Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives $44.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,008.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 58,123 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth approximately $480,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2,524.7% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $46.94 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $50.52. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.26.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

