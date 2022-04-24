Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cango will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). Cango had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $164.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CANG. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Cango during the third quarter worth $400,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cango by 338.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 73,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cango by 945.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 49,487 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cango during the third quarter worth $183,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cango by 13.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 29,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cango stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.36. 324,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,032. Cango has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $7.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $353.72 million, a PE ratio of -235.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

