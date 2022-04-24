Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Major Shareholder Sells $7,880,063.36 in Stock

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 563,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $7,880,063.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,618,506 shares in the company, valued at $372,392,898.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE CNNE opened at $22.92 on Friday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average is $29.93.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.10). Cannae had a negative net margin of 38.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 3.0% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,200,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,022,000 after purchasing an additional 212,953 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 142.8% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,075,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Cannae in the fourth quarter worth $66,844,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cannae by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,635,000 after acquiring an additional 143,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Cannae by 5.0% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,581,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,201,000 after acquiring an additional 74,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

