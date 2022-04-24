Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Major Shareholder Sells $7,880,063.36 in Stock

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 563,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $7,880,063.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,618,506 shares in the company, valued at $372,392,898.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NYSE CNNE opened at $22.92 on Friday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average is $29.93.
Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.10). Cannae had a negative net margin of 38.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.
About Cannae (Get Rating)
Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cannae (CNNE)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.