Capital Market Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,499,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 10.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 21.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.4% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.14.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $11.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $379.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,749,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $363.54 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

