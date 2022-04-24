Capital Market Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,455 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Digital Turbine by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Digital Turbine by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Digital Turbine by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Digital Turbine by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Digital Turbine by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 71,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie decreased their price target on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Shares of APPS traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.65. 1,816,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,000. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 70.98, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.94. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $93.98.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

