Capital Market Strategies LLC Invests $243,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $73.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,399,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $58.96 and a one year high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.27, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.69.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -167.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.91.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $696,158.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,399,337.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,146 shares of company stock worth $2,029,395 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

