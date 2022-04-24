Capital Market Strategies LLC Invests $304,000 in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.62.

CCI stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,051. The company has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $157.16 and a 12 month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

