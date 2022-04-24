Capital Market Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

ALGN traded down $23.06 on Friday, reaching $360.57. 1,235,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,421. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $360.17 and a one year high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $546.40.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $675.50.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

