Capital Market Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 18,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.84. 246,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,366. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.93. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.