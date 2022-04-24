Capital Market Strategies LLC Takes $293,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,286 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $4.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,164,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,108. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $164.75 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.24 and its 200 day moving average is $202.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.95.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

