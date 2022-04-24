Capital Market Strategies LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,966,000 after acquiring an additional 825,500 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,835,000 after acquiring an additional 756,714 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after acquiring an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $78,490,000. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.29. 9,143,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,359,914. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $160.68 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.97.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

