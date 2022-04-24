CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $473.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.02. CapStar Financial has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $23.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is 11.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CapStar Financial by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after acquiring an additional 208,727 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CapStar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,557,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CapStar Financial by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 45,175 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CapStar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CapStar Financial by 338.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.49% of the company’s stock.

CSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

