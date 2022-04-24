CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives $22.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTRE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.80. 862,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,753. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.16. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 148.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 301.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

