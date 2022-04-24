Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,589 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $16,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Carrier Global by 29.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917,795 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Carrier Global by 6.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,014 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Carrier Global by 578.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,562,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,490 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 9,081.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 848,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 839,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.96 and a one year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global raised Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Carrier Global Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.