Cembra Money Bank (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cembra Money Bank (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS CMBNF opened at 70.60 on Wednesday. Cembra Money Bank has a 52-week low of 64.50 and a 52-week high of 70.60.
