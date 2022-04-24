Cembra Money Bank (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cembra Money Bank (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMBNF opened at 70.60 on Wednesday. Cembra Money Bank has a 52-week low of 64.50 and a 52-week high of 70.60.

About Cembra Money Bank (Get Rating)

Cembra Money Bank AG provides consumer finance products and services in Switzerland. The company offers savings products, including medium-term notes and deposit accounts; loans comprising cash, consumer, personal, business, and auto loans; credit card receivables; and leasing services for new and used vehicles, including cars, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and caravans, as well as corporate leasing services.

