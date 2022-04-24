Centrifuge (CFG) Hits Market Cap of $103.93 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $103.93 million and approximately $292,248.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00045382 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,859.90 or 0.07313158 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00042413 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 221,843,476 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.