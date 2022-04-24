Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Stake Boosted by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Century Communities by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,781,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,471,000 after purchasing an additional 104,305 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Century Communities by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,055,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,835,000 after purchasing an additional 299,970 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 41.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,364,000 after acquiring an additional 253,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 7.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 43.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,213,000 after acquiring an additional 143,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

NYSE:CCS traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.75. 431,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,702. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.98. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.63 and a 12 month high of $86.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.23.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.49%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

