Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.83. Cerner posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CERN. Argus downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cerner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,101,000 after buying an additional 2,198,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,291,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,014,000 after buying an additional 357,352 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,740,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,919,000 after buying an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,148,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,644,000 after buying an additional 626,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000,000 after buying an additional 623,012 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CERN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.70. 4,140,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,004. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.21 and its 200-day moving average is $85.76. Cerner has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

