Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Purchased by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,148,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,644,000 after acquiring an additional 626,551 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Cerner by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cerner by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 140,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cerner stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $93.70. 4,140,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,004. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.21 and its 200 day moving average is $85.76. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $93.98.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. Argus downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

