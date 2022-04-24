ChartEx 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $925.00 (CHART)

ChartEx (CHART) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ChartEx has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. ChartEx has a total market cap of $93,588.36 and $925.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00046274 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.05 or 0.07449345 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00044916 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,629.69 or 0.99868010 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

