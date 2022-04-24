Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives $1,975.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,975.69.
CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.
In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,480.85 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,277.41 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 64.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,529.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,621.92.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.
About Chipotle Mexican Grill (Get Rating)
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
