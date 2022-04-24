CIBC Trims Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Target Price to C$1.90

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMT. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$2.75 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.11.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

TSE:SMT opened at C$1.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$202.62 million and a P/E ratio of -5.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.85. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of C$1.24 and a 1-year high of C$4.83.

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$78.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$85.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sierra Metals will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Sierra Metals (Get Rating)

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.