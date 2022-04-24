Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Receives $257.91 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $261.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NYSE CI traded down $9.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.62. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cigna will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Cigna by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

