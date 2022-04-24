Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is Terril Brothers Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,415 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 5.0% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $22,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,117,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.23. 23,073,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,130,316. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

