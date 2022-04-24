Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,313,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,434 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 4.0% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of Citigroup worth $320,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.23. 23,073,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,130,316. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on C shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

