Citigroup Increases Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target to $210.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.57.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $181.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $477.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $185.94.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 153,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after acquiring an additional 20,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 81.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 59,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 26,923 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

