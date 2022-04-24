Citigroup Trims Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Target Price to $27.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pinterest from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $1,398,031.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $127,171.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 535,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,723 shares of company stock valued at $6,210,023 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 4.6% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 4.4% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Pinterest by 1.7% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Pinterest by 0.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 92,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

