Citigroup Trims Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Target Price to $27.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pinterest from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.50.
Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.19.
In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $1,398,031.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $127,171.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 535,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,723 shares of company stock valued at $6,210,023 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 4.6% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 4.4% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Pinterest by 1.7% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Pinterest by 0.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 92,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
