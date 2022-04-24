City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.39. City Office REIT reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a net margin of 295.29% and a return on equity of 108.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of NYSE:CIO traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.69. The stock had a trading volume of 178,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,852. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.99. The company has a market cap of $683.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1.45, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in City Office REIT by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in City Office REIT by 2.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in City Office REIT by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 242,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in City Office REIT by 1.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in City Office REIT by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

