Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 226,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 70,398 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 105,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 249,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.89. The stock had a trading volume of 81,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,037. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.83. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $22.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

