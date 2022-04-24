Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Buys Shares of 9,258 First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned about 0.62% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 274.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 22,362 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $696,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.74. 21,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,923. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.32 and its 200-day moving average is $71.97. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $57.01 and a 52 week high of $83.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.