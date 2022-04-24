Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,882 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.7% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 14,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.61.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.54. The stock had a trading volume of 28,204,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,577,312. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average is $49.89. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $190.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.