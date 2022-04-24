Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,138,904,000 after buying an additional 3,492,076 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after buying an additional 6,862,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,325,309,000 after buying an additional 127,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 493.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,080,000 after buying an additional 12,358,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,242,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $514,021,000 after buying an additional 449,491 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.32.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $69.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,648,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,595,872. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.52 and a 200-day moving average of $81.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

