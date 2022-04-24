Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Decreases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,531 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 114,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $23,016,000 after buying an additional 57,830 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,772 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,188,000 after buying an additional 22,074 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded down $10.10 on Friday, reaching $234.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,090,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.97.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.74.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

