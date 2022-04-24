Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Makes New $581,000 Investment in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,709 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 121.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 560,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,804,000 after acquiring an additional 307,790 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 136.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 38.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 150,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 42,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 26.7% during the third quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTES. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NetEase in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. 86 Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.11.

NASDAQ NTES traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.86. 3,198,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,095. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.33. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $120.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.48.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.49%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

