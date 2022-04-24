Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 1,580 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC trimmed its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,142 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 129,387 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 426.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 30,174 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 13,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,588,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTDR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.64.

Shares of MTDR traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,806,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 4.04. Matador Resources has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $59.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.48.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $566.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.11 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

