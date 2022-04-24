Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 3,066 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC decreased its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 369.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,767,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,108,496. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.