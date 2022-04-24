Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 5,280 Shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESPO. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 94.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESPO stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.86. The company had a trading volume of 64,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,579. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.71. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52 week low of $50.68 and a 52 week high of $76.98.

